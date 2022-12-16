Plans to bring a historic town centre building back into full use are set to get underway in the new year.

Plans to bring The Civic on Eldon Street into full use have been ongoing since 2009, when the Grade Two building was reopened.

It originally opened in 1877 as the Barnsley Mechanic and Institute Public Hall, became a theatre in the 1960s before closing its doors to the public in 1998 following a period of decline.

CGI image of the new-look Civic fronting Eldon Street.

Work is due to begin in January to refurbish the original entrance on Eldon Street, and create a new café, bar and restaurant on the ground and first floor.

Office space will be created and the toilet and lift facilities will be updated.

Anthony Baker, Barnsley Civic chief executive, said: “We’ve waited 25 years to open our front doors onto Barnsley’s busiest street, Eldon Street. Barnsley Civic will be the jewel in the crown of the town centre transformation.

“Barnsley Civic is the only large contemporary arts centre in the borough and it is our mission to give the people of Barnsley high-quality inspirational cultural and creative experiences that will appeal to them, which is why we are changing our programme from September.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “Barnsley Civic has lacked an active frontage onto Eldon Street for many years but this work will not only provide a fabulous cultural resource for the people of Barnsley, it will also conserve and celebrate the unique heritage of the building.

Bryan Davies from Historic England said: “The redevelopment of Barnsley Civic is one of the most important schemes in the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone as it will improve the appearance of the street, re-open up the historic entrance, as well as create a thriving new business and community hub.”

Project work is expected to last nine months with the front doors of Barnsley Civic expected to open in September.