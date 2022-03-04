The first picture shows the bright lights of the old ABC Cinema on Angel Street, which opened in 1961 and closed in January 1988, during its heyday. Beside it stands the former Cockaynes department store.

The second image shows how Angel Street looks today, missing much of the glamour it used to exude, with the Premier Inn hotel, a Poundland store and pawnbrokers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABC Cinema on Angel Street, in Sheffield city centre, which opened in 1961 and closed in January 1988

The street’s fortunes may have taken a bit of a knock in the years which separate the two photos, but the area is undergoing something of a renaissance.

It is today home to the National Videogame Museum, packed with interactive exhibits telling the story of gaming’s rise to become the mega-industry it is now.

Castle House on Angel Street also hosts the popular Kommune food hall, which has become a hub of Sheffield’s thriving food and drinks scene.