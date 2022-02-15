The station on the outskirts of Sheffield has a proud history which the community look upon fondly.

Celebrations to mark the big anniversary have been halted for now, with residents preferring to wait until brighter and warmer weather arrives.

The station opened on February 1, 1872, apparently without a ceremony, and followed two years on from the opening of the railway line in 1870.

Dore and Totley Station celebrates 150 years.

At time of opening, the station had two platforms and a footbridge at the south end of the platform.

Around 1900, two more platforms were built and the footbridge was reassembled further north.

It is safe to say the station was a big success in 1872 and its popularity grew among the community and its commuters.

Bunting being put up at Dore and Totley Station to celebrate 150th anniversary.

The much-needed railway station, certainly a necessity at the time, remains open and as popular as ever.

Now, the Hope Valley Line station is looking forward to the restoration of one of its three missing platforms within the next 12 to 18 months.

There are also plans to rebuild a second track at the station. Work is due to begin this April, with completion targeted for mid-2023.

Dore and Totley station has seen a lot of continuation and progress over the years, with now just as many people taking the 40-mile trip to Manchester rather than just the four-mile trip into Sheffield City Centre.

North Midland Railway

Despite the muted celebrations, bunting and banners were put up at the station to remind the community of the special milestone.