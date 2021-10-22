The old cinema building on Vicarage Road in Attercliffe, which has been closed since 2006, is set to be redeveloped for use as an education facility.

Olympia Wellbeing Academy, supported by CODA Bespoke, submitted plans for the redevelopment to Sheffield City Council earlier this year.

The new plans cover the conversion of the ground floor as an educational facility involving mentoring through sports and fitness.

The old Adelphi cinema in Attercliffe.

What will the building be used for?

The existing dance floor will be used as a multi-functional exercise area, with the area where the floor is raised, and stores to be split into a cardio area and resistance and weights space. The kitchen would remain in place.

CODA Bespoke director Abel Hinchliffe said: "We are delighted that Sheffield Council has approved our plans for this historic Attercliffe building.

"This was not a typical CODA Bespoke project but it is one that we were very excited about as we are passionate about preserving our city's heritage. We are so pleased that a building that managed to survive many decades of change will now be preserved for future generations.

"It's a great example of how a building from the past can be given fresh life - though the original builders and owners might be very surprised to see how the property has had to adapt to survive."