Remembering when Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp rocked Sheffield - in pictures

Guitar hero Jeff Beck spent his career wowing audiences all around the world – and her certainly did one night in Sheffield last year when he brought Hollywood star Johnny Depp up on stage.
The celebrated musician, who died on Tuesday after 'suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis', performed at Sheffield City Hall in May last year. And it was a very special performance as he was joined on stage by Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp.
The duo sang together on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together in 2020.
Here’s a collection of pictures looking back on that night.
1. Hollywood star Johnny Depp flew straight from Virginia in the US to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his European tour.
Hollywood star Johnny Depp stunned fans when he flew to from his libel trial to perform on stage with pop star Jeff Beck during a gig in Sheffield. Depp flew straight from Virginia in the US to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his European tour.
Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS
2. Johnny Depp played on the guitar as well as singing for shocked fans at Sheffield City Hall
Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS
3. Fans waited outside Sheffield City Hall after discovering Johnny Depp was performing inside
"I jumped out of the bath and went to Sheffield City Hall when I heard Johnny Depp was there," said Donna Morton
Photo: Donna Morton
4. Fans took to social media to share their views
One fan said: "Wow! Johnny sounds a little like Bowie, Lennon, and Hendrix!"
Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS