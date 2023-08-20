News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane
A debut and big returns as Xisco names Owls XI to face Preston
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’

12 things you can no longer do in Sheffield, including lost lido and much-missed music venue

They were once among the things we loved to do across Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Feb 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST

But as the years have gone by, they have dropped out of our lives, and have just become memories for us to cherish. Some we may see come back one day – others are probably gone forever.

We have put together a gallery of 12 things that you once used to be able to do in Sheffield – but can no longer indulge in. Whether that is a long gone favourite beer, or an activity you used to enjoy taking up here every now and again, or a place you liked to visit, you’re sure to remember these.

Our galllery shows 12 things you can't do in Sheffield any more

1. 12 things you can't do in Sheffield any more

Our galllery shows 12 things you can't do in Sheffield any more Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
It was at one point famed as the strongest beer in the world, sold only in glasses containing a third of a pint. But you can no longer buy Roger and Out at the Frog and Parrot, where it was once brewed along with more convenctional beers like 'Reckless'

2. Buy Roger and Out at the Frog and Parrott

It was at one point famed as the strongest beer in the world, sold only in glasses containing a third of a pint. But you can no longer buy Roger and Out at the Frog and Parrot, where it was once brewed along with more convenctional beers like 'Reckless' Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Photo Sales
Abbeydale, home of Sheffield Collegiate cricket club, used to host cricket matches, like this clash between Yorkshire and Kent in June 1980. Yorkshire stopped using its 'outgrounds' in the 1990s.

3. Watch Yorkshire play cricket at Abbeydale

Abbeydale, home of Sheffield Collegiate cricket club, used to host cricket matches, like this clash between Yorkshire and Kent in June 1980. Yorkshire stopped using its 'outgrounds' in the 1990s. Photo: Ian Soutar

Photo Sales
You could see films at the UCI multplex at Crystal Peaks until the noughties, but it was closed to make way for a supermarket.

4. See a film at Crystal Peaks

You could see films at the UCI multplex at Crystal Peaks until the noughties, but it was closed to make way for a supermarket. Photo: Chris Lawton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield