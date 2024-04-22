A large, five bedroom home in Bradway, Sheffield, is listed for sale in an auction with a guide price of £200,000.
Found on the “blossom tree-lined street” of St Quentin Drive, this family home is located in the “highly-regarded” S17 postcode, which it shares with Dore and Totley.
The Zoopla listing, posted by Auction House South Yorkshire, states the online auction including this large property will begin on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hall, a living/dining room, a farmhouse kitchen and a large garage.
The first floor features the five bedrooms, a family bathroom and a shower room.
