A large, five bedroom home in Bradway, Sheffield, is listed for sale in an auction with a guide price of £200,000.

Found on the “blossom tree-lined street” of St Quentin Drive, this family home is located in the “highly-regarded” S17 postcode, which it shares with Dore and Totley.

The Zoopla listing, posted by Auction House South Yorkshire, states the online auction including this large property will begin on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hall, a living/dining room, a farmhouse kitchen and a large garage.

The first floor features the five bedrooms, a family bathroom and a shower room.

1 . Bradway home for £200,000 This large, five bedroom house in Bradway, Sheffield up for auction with a £200,000 guide price. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Hall The house has a spacious entrance hall with access to the kitchen and the lounge/dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The house benefits from large windows bringing in plenty of daylight. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales