Sheffield houses: Inside huge five bedroom Bradway home being sold at auction for £200,000

The house sits on a lovely, “blossom tree-lined street” in south west Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 13:13 BST

A large, five bedroom home in Bradway, Sheffield, is listed for sale in an auction with a guide price of £200,000.

Found on the “blossom tree-lined street” of St Quentin Drive, this family home is located in the “highly-regarded” S17 postcode, which it shares with Dore and Totley.

The Zoopla listing, posted by Auction House South Yorkshire, states the online auction including this large property will begin on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hall, a living/dining room, a farmhouse kitchen and a large garage.

The first floor features the five bedrooms, a family bathroom and a shower room.

This large, five bedroom house in Bradway, Sheffield up for auction with a £200,000 guide price.

1. Bradway home for £200,000

Photo: Zoopla

The house has a spacious entrance hall with access to the kitchen and the lounge/dining room.

2. Hall

Photo: Zoopla

The house benefits from large windows bringing in plenty of daylight.

3. Lounge

Photo: Zoopla

At the back of the living room is the dining area.

4. Dining space

Photo: Zoopla

