A popular Sheffield café has been saved after thousands backed a campaign to save it from closure.

The café at Weston Park Hospital was put under threat of closure after the charity which runs it placed it under review after concerns were raised over a dip in users at the facility.

But volunteers who help run the venue launched a campaign to save the café, which is used by patients and their relatives while they are receiving treatment at what is the major cancer hospital for the South Yorkshire area. The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), which runs it, has now confirmed it will stay open for at least the next year.

The campaigners had even approached the Queen Consort Camilla, who is president of the RVS, but were told she would not be able to get involved. But in a letter, she said she understood the strength of feeling and passed on her best wishes to the volunteers.

Confirming the café will stay open, Chris Gray, head of retail for the charity, said: “The Royal Voluntary Service café at Weston Park Cancer Centre was under review for potential closure but we are very pleased that we have now found a way to keep it open for the next 12 months in the first instance. We are delighted to be able to keep this much-loved café open in the specialist hospital and would like to thank Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust, our staff and volunteers for their amazing support.”

After a petition was set up in support of keeping the café open, a total of 1,630 put their names to it, with many also expressing their concerns and explaining why it was something they saw as important.

One stated: “The cafe is a vital part of the hospital and allows relaxation before and after what can be daunting, albeit lifesaving treatments. It has to stay.”

Another said: “It is a very worthwhile and welcome option for patients and visitors. What nicer than a friendly face, time to chat and a brew?”