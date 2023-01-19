A charity has warned it could close the volunteer-run café at one of Sheffield’s biggest hospitals.

The Royal Voluntary Service is considering closing the site in Weston Park Hospital, saying its visitor numbers and profits have fallen since the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital, near Broomhill, is the main regional cancer hospital for South Yorkshire, serving patients from Sheffield and beyond.

Volunteers are concerned over the move, and have started a campaign to save the facility, with a petition up and running, and posters and leaflets placed inside the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is run by a paid manager as well as a team of volunteers and a couple of other staff who are understood to only work one day a week.

Queen Consort Camilla has been contacted over fears for the future of a cafe at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield (Photo: Getty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

One volunteer said: “Most of these volunteers are retirees. Some have done it for years; one lady I work with has served the hospital voluntarily for 42 years.

“We were all saddened to receive this threat of closure in an email last week. We feel the service is putting profits before its intention of service. We will fight tooth and nail to keep the café open. We provide more than just a selling point for drinks. Many people come from miles around to receive treatment. We provide a friendly face and words of support to these patients and the staff who treat them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those customers we have informed of the possible closure are aghast; they really appreciate our presence. I can't sit back and let this happen without a fight.”

Campaigners have written to Camilla, the Queen Consort who is president of the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charity has warned it could close the volunteer-run café at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield. File picture shows the hospital when it was celebrating its 50th birthday. Picture: Chris Etchells