Video launched to support carers of people with dementia in Sheffield

Sheffield Carers Centre, Sheffield NHS Clinical Commissioning Group and Enrichment for the Elderly have worked together this summer to produce a short video that will help thousands of unpaid carers in Sheffield who support someone with dementia.

An estimated 7,000 people are living with dementia in Sheffield, most of whom have a family member involved in supporting them.

Many organisations are involved in the delivery of a ‘Sheffield Dementia Strategy’, which aims to improve the care and support for people living with dementia, plus the thousands of family members providing unpaid care for those with dementia.

The new video features unpaid carers sharing their real-life experiences and advice.

This new 4-minute video is part of that Dementia Strategy and features unpaid carers sharing their real-life experiences and advice about the services they use.

Pauline Kimantas, CEO at Sheffield Carers Centre, said: “We help over 12,000 unpaid carers, many of whom are supporting people with dementia. We know many of the public don’t think they are carers and don’t know about the support they’re entitled to. This video highlights the real-life experiences of six Sheffield carers supporting someone with dementia, but the advice they offer is relevant to all unpaid carers.”

“We are very grateful to everyone that contributed to the filming and want to ensure all carers in the city receive the support needed for their own health and wellbeing. ‘Go and get the support before you think you need it’ is just one of many excellent suggestions made by carers in the video.”