Wellbeing gardens in hospitals become a reality thanks to supporters

The Sheffield Hospitals Charity’s flagship Secret Garden Appeal reached the milestone thanks to the support of people, communities and businesses in Sheffield, South Yorkshire and beyond.

Bosses said without that generosity it would be impossible to turn the project into a reality. Work is due to begin on transforming a derelict piece of land at the heart of the Northern General Hospital into a wellbeing sanctuary for staff, patients and their loved ones to use all year round.

Part of the appeal included outdoor projects at all five Sheffield Teaching Hospitals campuses and the charity has also completed the first of these projects at Weston Park Hospital.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity chief executive Gareth Aston was joined by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals chief nurse Chris Morley and research support manager Jane Fisher at the opening of the newly refurbished rooftop garden at the hospital’s Cancer Clinical Trials Centre.

Chris said: “Outdoor space is so important for staff members who work busy shifts and sometimes need that calming, relaxing space to unwind and grab a breath of fresh air. What the charity’s funding has been able to provide is something that is truly stunning and will make an enormous difference to all of the staff.”

Jane added: “Our thanks go to the charity for providing the funding to allow us to transform this space. Staff have already started to use it on breaks, at lunchtimes and even to book meetings and it will give all of us somewhere really special to go and enjoy the beautiful views and the fresh air.”

Gareth said: “We are thrilled to reach the £100,000 mark and we have been bowled over by the generosity of the people of Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“We want to do more, we want to give the staff, patients and visitors the access to even more outdoor spaces starting with our flagship secret garden. So please, if you want to support this incredible project, every penny really does count.”