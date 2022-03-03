Sheffield vaccination session offer for children with additional needs

Sheffield's school nursing team is holding a relaxed sensory session for children with additional needs and their families.

A spokeswoman said: “This is a unique opportunity to familiarise yourself with some of our friendly team, and play specialists, in a non-clinical, relaxed environment where support can be tailored to your needs.

“We will have the time available to provide information about vaccinations, listen to any concerns and introduce you to the environment and process.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A relaxed drop-in vaccination session is being held in Sheffield for children with additional needs

“There will also be an opportunity to be vaccinated on the day, if your child is comfortable with this.

“We will also be on hand to support you with any challenges around accessing all adolescent (including Covid) vaccinations on a one-to-one basis.”

Call 0114 305 3230 or email [email protected] to ask questions or talk through your requirements.