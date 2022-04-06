This is what people working in Sheffield hospitality venues have to say about new calorie counting law

This new government rule is to reduce obesity, but many believe it will cause more harm than good, adversely affecting those with eating disorders like anorexia.

Public Health Minister Maggie Throup said: “It is crucial that we all have access to the information we need to maintain a healthier weight, and this starts with knowing how calorific our food is.”

The rule came into force on April 6 this year, and applies to non-prepacked food and fizzy drinks, and states that the daily recommended calorie needs should also be printed.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food businesses with more than 250 employees must now include how many calories are in meals on websites, menus and delivery apps. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Bridget Turner, Director of Policy, Campaigns and Improvement at Diabetes UK, said: “Tackling this health crisis is vital, so the government’s commitment to make large takeaway, cafe and restaurant chains calorie label the food they sell is a welcome move towards reducing the rising levels of obesity in the UK.”

Sheffield is home to many independent businesses, and while this new rule does not apply to many of the cafés and restaurants in the city, the government is encouraging smaller businesses to take up calorie labelling.

The Government says this forms part of their strategy to level up the nation’s health.

Tim Nye is the owner of Sheffield café, Marmadukes, which is independently owned and therefore not required to include the number of calories on the menus.

He said: “I have mixed feelings. The overriding difficulty in hospitality is that there are so many rules and regulations, so many things you have to do.

“It’s incredible, I was shocked to find out just how many rules and regulations there are.

“This is another one now for bigger restaurants, for chains. Whether it’s worth it, whether it has any value…I suppose only the customers can answer that one.

“I’ve heard that it is an issue for some people with eating disorders.

"Fortunately, we don’t have to do it. Saying ‘fortunately’, it just reflects that there are so many different hoops that we have to jump through in hospitality.”

While it isn’t required to include calories on the menu either, General Manager of The Cabin Jack Taylor thinks there could be benefits to the new rules.

He explained: “I think it’s good that people know the calories, especially with the type of food we do.

“It can tend to be a bit alarming as it’s quite heavy food.”

Jack continued by saying there can be significant drawbacks to knowing how many calories is in everything.

He said: “It’s a two-sided coin. I think people knowing how much they’re eating in calories is good, but it can become too much of a focus, some people can get obsessed, which can definitely become unhealthy. It’s the kind of thing where it’s everything in moderation.

"It’s a good thing to keep track of but not a good thing to obsess over.”

Beat, an eating disorder charity, tweeted out against the new regulation: “We’re extremely disappointed that the government is making calories on menus mandatory in England from April 6. We know it causes anxiety for people affected by eating disorders.