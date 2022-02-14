Bella, Dexter, Gary, Kevin, Polly and Rufus will now be scampering around the beds and corridors of Wards 1 to 6. The pack of robodogs were presented to the hospital by System C, one of the Trust’s digital transformation partners.

A first robodog named Barney, proved to be really popular with young patients when paediatric consultant Dr Caroline Kerrison and her team took him on ward rounds. The Robodogs are a great conversation starter with young people who may be anxious or unsure about talking to staff at the hospital.

Winner: Joey meets hospital mascot Theo after being given his prize.

When let out of their kennels they respond to voice commands or can be operated by remote control. And they sing, dance, bark and guard, but thankfully don’t bite!

The young people chewed over ideas for names for the robodogs and these winners were announced: Rufus – named by Isabella on ward one; Bella – Madison, ward two; Gary – Becky, ward three; Dexter – Tyler, ward four; Kevin – Joey, ward five; Polly – Bobbi, ward six.

Each winner received a digital tablet doodle board. Joey, of Aughton, said: “I picked Kevin because the real Kevin is always fun and makes things happier on the ward. The robodogs are great and make the children feel like they have a pet.”