Just two cars entered the site on Weedon Street near Meadowhall in 20 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

A worker, who asked not to be named, said some staff had resigned and he believed it would close soon.

The drive-through centre had been running for 18 months after opening on June 2 2020.

At the time, The Star reported it had 60 staff and was testing hundreds of people with symptoms daily.

But even then workers ‘significantly outnumbered’ visitors and only five cars turned up in the time it took a reporter to be tested.

The windswept site has several large drive-through tents with a portacabin for staff.

At the time, an operative said it was the like that all the time, ‘just ticking over’.

The centre is overseen by the UK Health Security Agency. A spokesman said closure would be a central government decision.

Government figures published on February 9 show there were 68,214 Covid-19 cases that day - 24,380 fewer than the same day the previous week - and 276 deaths, taking the total to 158,953.

Boris Johnson has said he intends to ditch all remaining Covid requirements in England later this month - a month earlier than planned.

The Prime Minister declared the final domestic restrictions will be axed provided the 'encouraging' trends in the data continue, including compulsory self-isolation for the infected.

