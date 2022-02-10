Future of 'quiet' Sheffield Covid testing centre near Meadowhall questioned as PM declares end to restrictions
One of the largest Covid testing centres in Sheffield is quiet - raising questions about its future.
Just two cars entered the site on Weedon Street near Meadowhall in 20 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.
A worker, who asked not to be named, said some staff had resigned and he believed it would close soon.
The drive-through centre had been running 8am to 8pm, seven days-a-week for 18 months after opening on June 2 2020.
At the time, The Star reported it had 60 staff and was testing hundreds of people with symptoms daily.
But even then workers ‘significantly outnumbered’ visitors and only five cars turned up in the time it took a reporter to be tested.
At the time, an operative said it was the like that all the time, ‘just ticking over’.
The windswept site has several large drive-through tents with a temporary building for staff. At least eight mobile testing unit vans could be seen parked up.
The centre is overseen by the UK Health Security Agency. A spokesman said closure would be a central government decision.
Government figures published on February 9 show there were 68,214 Covid-19 cases that day - 24,380 fewer than the same day the previous week - and 276 deaths, taking the total to 158,953.
Boris Johnson has said he intends to ditch all remaining Covid requirements in England later this month - a month earlier than planned.
The Prime Minister declared the final domestic restrictions will be axed provided the 'encouraging' trends in the data continue, including compulsory self-isolation for the infected.