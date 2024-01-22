Have you ever checked if the services you use are rated 'outstanding', 'good', 'requires improvement', or 'inadequate'?

In the last month, 12 healthcare services in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham have had an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which ensures services are up to scratch for patients.

The CQC will provide an overall rating to a service, after inspectors consider whether it is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

This rating might be 'outstanding', 'good', 'requires improvement', or 'inadequate'.

Each of the five categories are also rated individually, and detailed in a report which is made available to the public.

'Good' and 'outstanding' ratings are reviewed yearly by the CQC, who decide on the basis of any new evidence whether the service needs inspecting again.

In the last month, 478 NHS and private healthcare services including care homes, hospitals, dentists, specialist clinics, homecare agencies, GPs and mental health services have been inspected across the UK.

Dentists are not given ratings by the CQC, but rather deemed "no action" in the five key areas, including whether a service is safe.

Below are the 12 up-to-date ratings for newly inspected services in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.

1 . Sheffield Crisis House Good: Sheffield Crisis House at 29 Thornsett Road, Sheffield, is a residential care home providing short term support to people experiencing a mental health crisis. The inspection report published on January 1 gave it a "good" rating overall. Photo Sales

2 . Taptonholme Good: Taptonholme, at 14 Taptonville Crescent, Sheffield, is a care home. It can accommodate up to 19 people in an adapted older building. It provides personal care for older people, including people living with dementia. In the CQC's inspection report published on December 30, the home received a "good" rating overall. Photo Sales

3 . Pexton Grange Good: Pexton Grange, Pexton Road, Sheffield, is a residential care home which also provides an intermediate care service on behalf of the NHS. It received an overall "good" rating in an inspection report published on January 5. Photo Sales