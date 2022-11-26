Latest data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.

In fact, at the most severely affected ones in Sheffield, one in five appointments were seen 28 days after they were booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49 per cent) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

The pressure on Sheffield surgeries means some appointments are only seen more than 28 days after they were initially made.

However, 640,000 appointments - three per cent of the total - took place more than 28 days later. This didn’t include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews.

And in some surgeries, the proportion of patients waiting more than four weeks was far higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several factors that influence the length of time a patient has to wait for an appointment, including availability at the practice, patient availability and the urgency of the issue.

The British Medical Association, the trade union for doctors, said the monthly figures were the “highest level of GP appointments on record”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Crystal Peaks Medical Centre, 21.4 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

And the Royal College of GPs said the figures showed “how hard GPs and their teams are working to deliver increasingly complex care to growing number of patients, against a backdrop of severe workforce shortages”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the 10 GP practices in Sheffield with the highest percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days. Practices which had fewer than 100 appointments in October have been omitted.

At Beauchief Medical Practice, 21.2 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Rustlings Road Medical Centre, 20.6 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

At Southey Green Medical Centre, 20 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At XX, YY per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

At Walkley House & Stannington Medical Centre, 15.3 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Clover Group Practice, 15.3 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

At Dovercourt Group Practice, 13.6 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At East Bank Medical Centre, 13.5 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

At Mosborough Health Centre, 13.1 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad