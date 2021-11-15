Free entry offer to NHS staff, friends and family at Owlerton greyhound stadium

The stadium opens its gates at 5:30pm when NHS colleagues will get free entry and a complimentary race card and drink – beer, wine or soft drink - for themselves and guests. NHS employees do not need to book in advance but will need to show a valid NHS ID card.

All accompanying children will also be admitted free of charge, and there will be an opportunity for the track’s younger visitors to meet one of the canine athletes and have their photo taken with the stars of the track.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free entry offer to NHS staff, friends and family at Owlerton greyhound stadium

The first race of the evening begins at 6.19pm and the last race is at 9.48pm. As part of the evening, NHS staff will be invited to present trophies to the winning greyhounds and their owners.

The stadium is also running a free raffle for NHS colleagues during the evening with one entry per employee. Prizes include a meal for four in the stadium restaurant, ‘six-pack’ tickets and events tickets for shows in the stadium. The nearest tram stop to the stadium is Hillsborough and there is also an onsite car park.