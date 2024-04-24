Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Devastated loved ones have announced the death of a beloved South Yorkshire six-year-old, following his brave battle with cancer.

Little Teddy Kelly, from Kimberworth, Rotherham, who was a patient at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, had fought the illness since being diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in October last year.

But he had recently taken a turn for the worse,.

Today, Teddy’s family confirmed the sad news that they had feared, on the Instagram page they had set up for fundraising in case he needed treatment abroad..

Teddy Kelly. Photo: Kelly family

They posted: “At 12.25 on the 23rd April 2024 our beautiful Teddy passed away peacefully in our arms at home, surrounded by the people he loves.

“Teddy is no longer in any pain and is finally at peace.

“Thank you everyone for all of your love and support throughout our journey. ”

Teddy’s school , St Bede’s Catholic Primary School in Rotherham, paid tribute to the youngster.

They said in a short statement on the school’s Facebook page: “As a school, we are heartbroken. Rest in Peace Teddy x”

“Teddy. 14th May 2017 - 23rd April 2024.”

Hundreds of tributes to the popular little boy had already been placed on the school’s page.

A GoFundMe page set up at the end of March had reached £75,950 in donations, after parents Richard and Katie set it up as a ‘safety net’ in case they had to seek treatment outside of the UK.

Richard said earlier this month: “He is very weak on his legs at the minute. I am hoping there is some change in the next round of treatment. He is so run down, it is hard.

“When we took him to hospital, the consultant knew what it was straight away. It was heart-wrenching. Gut-wrenching. I can't put it into words.”

Between the fifth and sixth round of chemotherapy, which Teddy received as part of a clinical trial, parents Richard and Katie received devastating news when they went into the hospital at the end of March and were told the cancer had spread.