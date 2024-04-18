Sheffield Hospital Raises Funds For Autism Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Dan, a young person at the hospital and Chloe Eagle, Head of Phoenix School, the 5km walk took place in Norfolk Heritage Park, Sheffield.

Cygnet Hospital Sheffield, on East Bank Road, is a 55-bed hospital which offers a low secure service for women and Child and Adolescent Mental Health services for male and female adolescents over three wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan is a service user on Pegasus Ward, a 13 bed general adolescent acute service, providing support for young people, both male and female.

Cygnet Hospital Sheffield Take Part in Colour Walk

He said: “I was diagnosed with autism in 2022 but before then it was a long process to get my diagnosis through long wait times and lack of schools understanding of the condition, leading them to believe I wasn’t autistic.

“All this and the fact that I’d lived for 14 years masking my emotions meant I never got the support I needed, and I ended up deteriorating in my mental health and just couldn’t cope any more.

“I was admitted to a mental health inpatient unit where I was diagnosed with autism and since then I’ve received way more support but it’s not come without its challenges as I’ve still faced discrimination and stigma, which is why I think it is important to raise awareness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoenix School is the education provider for all young people admitted to Cygnet Hospital Sheffield. Chloe, Head of School, added: “We are walking for autistic children to have a happy and fulfilled time at school. We are walking to ensure autistic people are given proper opportunities to work. We are walking for shorter diagnosis wait times. We are walking for autism acceptance.”

Participants were joined on the walk by former Cygnet Health Care patient Thomas Beasley, 18, who was hospitalised at 16 after being diagnosed with Complex PTSD, ADHD and Autism.

He has now begun working for the Lived Experience Network as an Expert by Experience – someone who has personal experience of using or caring for someone who uses health, mental health and/or social care. He will be supporting young people hospitalised due to their mental health at Cygnet Health Care services.