Bears of Sheffield to be auctioned off to complete Sheffield Children’s Hospital cancer ward appeal

All 60 large bear Sculptures will be auctioned off to raise much-needed funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital to transform their Cancer and Leukaemia Ward.

The trail, which celebrated Sheffield’s heritage and the best of its creative talent, was the biggest public art event the city has ever seen and followed on from the hugely successful Herd of Sheffield elephant trail in 2016.

The project has helped fundraise for a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, with the Bears currently gathered at Meadowhall for the farewell weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bears of Sheffield are heading for auction to complete the Sheffield Children’s Hospital cancer ward appeal.

The Children’s Hospital Charity hope the auction on Monday, October 18, will complete the fundraising for the new ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The ward is the principal treatment centre for children with Cancer and Leukaemia from babies through to 19-year-olds in South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and Lincolnshire – it will also see patients from across the UK for chemotherapy, operations and bone marrow transplants.

While the ward provides excellent care, the facilities are dated, and in 2018, a charity appeal was launched to build a new ward.

The Charity has raised over £2m of the £2.75m cost, and building work started in May.

Andrew has raised over £150,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity

Should the Bears of Sheffield raise the final total needed, the new ward will be open to patients and families later this year.

The auction will take place on Monday, October 18, from 12 pm until 5:45 pm, at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

On the day, there will be an extra-special guest, former ward patient Andrew Davies, who will be delivering the keynote speech.

To express his gratitude for the life-saving care he received at Sheffield Children’s, Andrew dedicated himself to repaying the cost of his bone marrow transplant to the NHS.

Artistic impression of a single patient bedroom on the new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Over more than six years, Andrew raised over £150,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, with the total divided between the ward fund and leukaemia research at the hospital.