Two Sheffield nurses given highest award for their care for patients
Two community nurses from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals have received one of the highest accolades in their profession.
The title of Queen’s Nurse has been given to Maria Levesley, Integrated Care Team Nurse Lead, and Debbie Barr, Community Diabetes Nurse Specialist, by The Queen’s Nursing Institute.
There are now five Queen’s Nurses at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals in total.
Community based nurses with at least five years’ experience are eligible for the title, and must demonstrate a commitment to high standards of practice and patient-centred care.
Maria has been a Community Nurse since 1996, became a District Nurse in 2000 and joined Sheffield Teaching Hospitals in 2007. In her current role she leads three community nursing teams in the east of Sheffield.
HEALTH: Will there be another lockdown this Christmas?: Sheffield campaigners demand Government action to prevent one
She said: “I feel very proud, surprised and honoured. What is important to me is ensuring that patients get equitable and high standards of care, and that the teams I am leading feel well-supported, happy and capable.
“I feel very lucky to have worked with some of the best community staff and to have been able to build links with other specialist services. I think we have a good integrated model in Sheffield.”
Debbie has been a Diabetes Nurse Specialist since 2011, having originally joined the Trust as a support worker in 1994.
In her role she cares for patients with diabetes and provides education to help them manage their condition. She also supports and educates other healthcare professionals in the management of patients with diabetes.
She said: “I enjoy my role immensely and find every day I learn something new from my patients and colleagues.
“We have a highly supportive and dedicated multi-disciplinary team along with a great admin team that brings it all together. I feel very privileged to work with them.”
Chris Morley, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, praised the two award-winners.
He said: “Maria and Debbie are thoroughly deserving of the title of Queen’s Nurse.
“They are exceptional examples of skilled and caring community nurses who make a real difference to patients’ health and independence. We are very fortunate to have them working here at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.”