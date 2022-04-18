Sheffield's Covid death toll rises to 1,544 as six more fatalities are recorded
Sheffield’s Covid death toll has risen to 1,544 after six more fatalities were recorded in a day.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:36 am
Figures available for upto and including April 14 show that 1,544 people have died in the area after testing positive for Covid-19 – up from 1,538 the day before.
At that time, a total of 15,158 deaths had been recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include those who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sheffield.