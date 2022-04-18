Sheffield's Covid death toll rises to 1,544 as six more fatalities are recorded

Figures available for upto and including April 14 show that 1,544 people have died in the area after testing positive for Covid-19 – up from 1,538 the day before.

At that time, a total of 15,158 deaths had been recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of last Thursday, 1,544 people had died after testing positive for Covid in the Sheffield area

The figures include those who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sheffield.