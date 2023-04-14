News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
5 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
6 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
7 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
8 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals: Nearly 600 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E at Northern General Hospital

Almost 600 people had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital in a single month, new figures show.

By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Apr 2023, 22:16 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 22:16 BST

A total of 8,255 people attended the A&E department at the hospital, run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, during February this year. Of those, 585, which is 7.1 per cent, had to wait more than 12 hours before being admitted, transferred or discharged.

The figures were revealed as NHS England published data for the first time showing the number of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E departments across the country. The statistics were for February and cover hospitals with major A&E departments, with the provisional data rounded to the nearest five attendances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals was far from the worst of the bunch when it came to long waits in A&E. At Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, nearly a third (31.3%) of those attending A&E had to wait more than 1 hours.

Most Popular
Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where nearly 600 people had to wait more than 12 hours in the A&E department during February, new figures showSheffield's Northern General Hospital, where nearly 600 people had to wait more than 12 hours in the A&E department during February, new figures show
Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where nearly 600 people had to wait more than 12 hours in the A&E department during February, new figures show

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals was 81st out of 120 trusts for which data was provided, based on the percentage of people attending A&E departments who had to wait more than 12 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The data was published on Thursday, April 13, during the four-day strike by junior doctors over pay and working conditions, which began on Tuesday and is due to run until Saturday, April 15, at 7am. Ahead of the strike, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals urged people only to use A&E in an emergency, with long waits likely due to the shortage of staff available.

Related topics:Sheffield Teaching HospitalsSheffieldNHS England