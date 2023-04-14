A total of 8,255 people attended the A&E department at the hospital, run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, during February this year. Of those, 585, which is 7.1 per cent, had to wait more than 12 hours before being admitted, transferred or discharged.
The figures were revealed as NHS England published data for the first time showing the number of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E departments across the country. The statistics were for February and cover hospitals with major A&E departments, with the provisional data rounded to the nearest five attendances.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals was far from the worst of the bunch when it came to long waits in A&E. At Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, nearly a third (31.3%) of those attending A&E had to wait more than 1 hours.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals was 81st out of 120 trusts for which data was provided, based on the percentage of people attending A&E departments who had to wait more than 12 hours.
The data was published on Thursday, April 13, during the four-day strike by junior doctors over pay and working conditions, which began on Tuesday and is due to run until Saturday, April 15, at 7am. Ahead of the strike, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals urged people only to use A&E in an emergency, with long waits likely due to the shortage of staff available.