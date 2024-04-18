Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Steelers Ice Hockey captain, Robert Dowd, has donated a match-worn, team-signed jersey to the parents of Oliver Howe to raise funds in his memory.

Diagnosed with a brain tumour in September 2020, Oliver Howe spent the last three years of his life in and out of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

He sadly passed away on February 1, 2023.

Robert Dowd and Oliver Howe

Oliver’s parents, David and Laura, are giving back to Sheffield Children’s and keeping their son’s legacy alive through an In Memory fundraising page.

Robert Dowd has donated his Steelers jersey, signed by the whole team, to be raffled off to raise funds for the hospital.

Oliver regularly attended Sheffield Steelers games with his mum and dad.

Oliver spent three years of his life in Sheffield Children's, which mum Laura describes as his "home".

Now, when David and Laura attend games without him, they remember the happy times altogether and enjoy time in the community that brought them those cherished memories.

David said: “Oliver and Dowdy became good friends in recent years, and Oliver would get regular visits from his Steelers hero.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to him and the rest of the team for this amazing donation.

“Oliver would be absolutely thrilled that this is happening! I know he’d be so excited that two important aspects of his life, the ice hockey community, and fundraising for Sheffield Children’s, have intertwined in his name.”

The money raised from this rare prize will go towards David and Laura’s target of £100,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Laura, Oliver and David Howe.

Robert Dowd took to X himself to share the prize, asking followers: "Please take a look and buy a ticket if you can.

“All proceeds will be going to my little mate Oliver's memory meadow, NHS Sheffield children's hospital and charity. Get your hands on my jersey, signed by all the team"