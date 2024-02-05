Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley parents who lost their son one year ago are “proud” to continue his fundraising legacy, setting a £100,000 target through the creation of Oliver’s Memory Meadow - a place for people to reflect and remember their loved ones.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour, Oliver Howe spent three years in and out of Sheffield Children’s Hospital until he passed away, aged eight, in February 2023.

Throughout his treatment, Team Oliver Howe fundraised for the hospital as a thank-you for his care which included nine surgeries, chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

Laura, Oliver and David Howe.

David Howe, his dad, said: "Cancer may have been the cause, but please don’t ever think or say that Oliver lost his battle or lost the fight. He was and always will be a winner.

"He defied all the odds and helped the nurses, doctors, and consultants learn new things and improve their knowledge to help future boys and girls.

"Cancer didn’t define Oliver; it brought out the superhero that was always inside of him."

Oliver Howe passed away last year, at eight years old.

Team Oliver Howe raised over £100,000 for various charities while he was being treated, through the Bears of Sheffield campaign, a 32-mile walking challenge, and support from local communities including Sheffield Steelers fans.

David added: "Oliver told us one morning, 'I’m glad I have cancer. Because I've got to help raise lots of money for the hospital to help other children'.

"He wasn’t wrong. While he was receiving care on the charity-funded cancer and leukaemia ward, he saw exactly how his fundraising helped children daily."

Oliver spent three years of his life in Sheffield Children's, which mum Laura decides as his "home".

Oliver's mum, Laura, said: "Oliver would be so happy knowing that he has a Memory Meadow. Sheffield Children’s was his home for three years and he loved his hospital family.

"We will continue to make him proud and help in any way we can to keep his memory alive."