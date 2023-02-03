The Royal College of Nursing has two days of strike action coming up and the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has issued advice to worried patients.

Nurses are walking out next week as the RCN and it’s members continue to demand the government give them the tools to ensure a higher standard of care for patients. The RCN is just one of a number of unions across a range of sectors to have taken industrial action as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Union leaders are demanding an increase in pay for nurses, the ambulance service and other NHS staff so they can ensure they are providing the highest standard of care for patients. Real-terms pay cuts within the NHS are said to be driving the number of staff leaving their roles for better paid work, increasing the strain and pressure on the service.

The RCN has demanded a rise of five per cent above inflation, but has been clear the union will compromise if the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, takes part in detailed pay negotiations. So far, the government has said it is “unaffordable” and it would take “billions” away from patient care, sentiment that has been called “a new low” by the RCN.

Nurses say they have been "pushed far enough" in the dispute over pay and working conditions, and are calling on the Government to "open their eyes" and "take responsibility for patient safety".

How will the February nurses strike affect Sheffield hospitals?

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (STH) has said “careful planning” for the industrial action had been undertaken and patients with a hospital or community health service appointment should attend as planned unless contacted by the Trust.

It said the Trust will be “continuing to provide essential community nursing services and any patients whose normal arrangements need to change have been notified”. Emergency and maternity care will not be impacted by the action on February 6 and 7, but the Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital will be closed on both days, due to it being nurse-led.

The Trust has urged anyone who needs advice or treatment for a minor injury during the closure to call 111, speak to their GP or local pharmacy or visit https://sheffieldurgentcare.co.uk. It has asked people not to visit A&E unless for a “genuine emergency”.

Nurses on strike outside Sheffield Children's Hospital on January 18.