Sheffield strikes: Unions including teachers gather in city centre for rally in fair pay fight

Striking workers from a range of sectors in Sheffield gathered at Devonshire Green for an enormous rally to fight against disproportionate real-terms pay cuts.

By Harry Harrison
18 minutes ago

Members of the University and Colleges Union (UCU), National Education Union (NEU), Fire Brigades Union (FBU), Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and others all gathered in Sheffield city centre for a large rally. The Star spoke with a number of union representatives over why they have chosen to strike and the importance of showing “solidarity” together.

One member of the UCU said: “This is a general crisis that requires a general response from unions, from the working class as a whole, against this further round of austerity.”

In this video, strikers from a range of sectors share their side of the story.

Hundreds gathered in Sheffield City Centre for a union rally in the fight for workers rights.
