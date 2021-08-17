Sheffield NHS urges people to get second jab following self-isolation rule change

From August 16 anyone who has received their final dose of an MHRA-approved vaccine in the UK vaccination programme at least 14 days prior to contact with a positive case can avoid self-isolation if they are identified as a close contact of a person who tests positive.

The latest figures show that whilst 95% of Sheffield residents aged over 80 have received both doses of the Covid vaccine, only 74% of under-50s have had the second jab.

Alun Windle, chief nurse and Covid vaccination lead at NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Getting double jabbed is more important than ever as it’s the only way to keep your freedoms and avoid the disruptions that self-isolating brings to your work and social lives.

Students queue at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to get their Covid vaccinations

"Under-50s are far more likely to be active and socialising so it’s even more vital they get their second dose. It’s disappointing to see that fewer people in that age group have taken the opportunity for a second vaccine and I would encourage them not to delay any further.

“Two doses also increases your protection against the virus and reduces your chances of becoming seriously ill, and you help others because you are less likely to spread the virus.

“It’s really easy to get your jab as we have walk-in centres that are open every week and you can fit it around your availability.”

The advice to those who are identified as close contacts by NHS Test and Trace is to get a free PCR test as soon as possible. These can be ordered online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test, by calling 119 or going to a test site.

For maximum protection the guidelines advise that people get their second dose eight weeks after their first vaccination.

Alun Windle added: “If you start to develop any of the symptoms, please get tested immediately and stay in. You should self-isolate and test even if you are double jabbed.”

Find out how to get a vaccine in Sheffield here: www.sheffieldccg.nhs.uk/Your-Health/covid-19-vaccine.htm