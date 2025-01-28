Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A councillor has asked whether Sheffield needs another Accident and Emergency department after witnessing a 20-ambulance queue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Sophie Thornton said she was “concerned” to see the line of vehicles, some of which had waited five hours with patients inside.

The Hallamshire Hospital had an A&E department until the mid 1990s. It was closed despite more than 100,000 people signing a petition against the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambulance at the Northern General Hospital | Google

The vast majority of Star readers think reopening it would be a good idea, but some are concerned about NHS financing and an over-reliance on A&E for minor issues.

Sue Andrews is firmly in favour.

“Yes absolutely we need a second A&E. Last time I waited 12 hours. The staff were awesome but I felt so sorry for them, they do their absolute best,” she said.

Sheffield councillor Sophie Thornton asked whether Sheffield needs a second A&E department.

Kenneth Norris suggested an A&E department for those who arrived under their own steam.

He said: “Needs one for non-ambulance patients. Keep the Northern General for ambulances only.”

Glyn Sheldon wants to see GPs do more hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why don’t the doctors’ surgeries help out by seeing more people and opening on Thursday afternoon and Saturday?”

John Davies added: “We just need an A&E that is used correctly and not by everyone with either a sore throat or a splinter in their finger.”

Kate Leatherbarrow is keen to raise awareness of alternatives.

“Don't people know the Hallamshire has a Minor Injuries Unit? They even deal with broken bones. I've been in with burns. There's also the walk-in GP service at Broad Lane, had a cat bite treated there, and a dressing replaced,” she explained.

google

Simon Tongue is concerned about accessing the Hallamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course Sheffield needs a second A&E but the issue is where will everyone park?”

Graham Lee suggested a new location.

“A&E should be in the town centre so people don’t have to go from one end of the city to the other.”

Robert Newbolt was more specific in his suggestion.

“Open old Debenhams as a minor injury unit maybe take some pressure off.”

Mary Steel highlighted wider problems.

“The Sheffield Children’s A&E needs help too. Six-hour wait when we went.”

Many readers focused on money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Doman: “Where’s the money coming from? The NHS is broken, we can’t just keep throwing money at it. Not a solution, but it needs more staff, more resources and public awareness.”

John Ducey: “Ambulances have to wait because there aren't enough staff or staffed beds to deal with all the people coming to A&E. How is a second A&E going to resolve the problem?”

Speaking at the Town Hall meeting, Coun Sophie Thornton asked senior medics: “Is one A&E sufficient for Sheffield? Do we need to look at the Hallamshire?”

Michael Harper, chief operating officer at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, replied: “I think a single A&E is the right model. We have to manage it as a system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He described work to improve A&E waits, including modelling to cope with ambulances arriving, freeing up hospital beds more quickly and making sure patients can access services in the community.

He added: “We are ensuring that those patients that are in our beds are patients that need beds. We are making sure that patients are back at home as fast as possible and supporting them for care in the home as soon as possible.”