Star readers have been recounting their A&E experiences after new figures revealed a quarter of patients wait more than four hours.

Dozens posted in praise of the NHS on our Facebook page, with many saying they waited well under a target of four hours.

Others had long waits, some commented on the service being ‘underfunded and understaffed’ and some called for the A&E department at the Hallamshire Hospital to be reopened to ease queues.

Star readers have been recounting their A&E experiences after new figures revealed a quarter of patients wait more than four hours. | Dean Atkins

One said: “Went in last November with a broken ankle, ambulance came in 20 mins, straight through to X-Ray, they brought free sandwiches and drinks to everyone, X-Ray done, orthopaedic boot fitted, taxi home, excellent service.”

Another: “We have been discharged from hospital today after my husband cut his hand gardening. Ambulance was fast and helpful, in hospital they took care of him greatly on ward Chesterman 4. All doctors and nurses were so caring. I can't complain.”

A third: “Staff were amazing when my partner went in with sepsis. Can’t fault them cause I was stressed, they even made me a cuppa to calm me down.”

Over a quarter of patients wait more than four hours in A&E in Sheffield, new figures show. | Google Maps

A fourth detailed three visits with varying waits.

“Two years ago I broke my ankle, X-rays within 30 mins then a seven-hour wait to get a boot and go home.

“Six months later I broke my foot. X-rays, boot and on my way home within 90 mins.

“Took my son there two weeks ago after he fainted and was there for four hours. I think it's pot luck depending on time of day you go.”

Brandon Hinchliffe said long waits were no surprise for a service that is “underfunded and understaffed.”

He added: “The staff that are there do wonders and I thank them all for their service.”

Some readers spoke of very long waits.

One said: “On the occasions we've been in the last couple of years we’ve rarely been out in less than 12 hours. It’s never been a four hour wait!”

Another: “Had to phone ambulance twice when I was having heart attack,”

A third described the scenes in A&E: “We got sent over by a GP with a letter on Saturday at 3pm. We got seen by a doctor at 10:50pm.

“My heart goes out to the staff the amount of abuse being hurled at them in the time we were there was crazy. There was even a group of people that all arrived at diffrent times that made friends and kept going outside to drink tinnies.

“Yes it’s annoying having to wait so long but they're just doing a job and trying their best with the resource given to them.”

Another waited: “Five hours with an 84-year-old with head injury. Most of that time was in a waiting room.”

And another: “I had to wait 12hrs on a trolley, nobody really checks on you. You get booked in then left.”

Graham Beck raised the issue of a second department.

“It would help if there was an A&E at the Hallamshire as well, like there used to be.”

In January, Coun Sophie Thornton asked whether Sheffield needed a second A&E after witnessing a 20-ambulance queue.

She said she was “concerned” to see the line of vehicles, some of which had waited five hours with patients inside.

The Hallamshire Hospital had an A&E department until the mid 1990s. It was closed despite more than 100,000 people signing a petition against the move.