NHS South Yorkshire are today launching a consultation on the proposed plans which would see nine GP practices move into new buildings by 2024.

Dr Zak McMurray, medical director for Sheffield, NHS South Yorkshire ICB, said: “Even though this consultation is about building new health centres, it is more than just being about bricks and mortar. This is an opportunity to provide services in a better way.

A file picture shows a GP in modern surgery like one of those planned under a £37m scheme for four health centres in Sheffield.

“The city needs more clinical staff, more accessible and higher quality services, and better premises and technology. There is a chronic shortage of GPs in the UK and a growing population in Sheffield.”

The plans would see Burngreave Surgery and Sheffield Medical Centre move to Spital Street; Page Hall Medical Centre and Upwell Street Surgery to Rushby Street; Firth Park Surgery and Shiregreen Medical Centre to Concord Sports Centre and The Health Care Surgery, Buchanan Road Surgery, and Margetson Surgery move to Buchanan Road/ Wordsworth Avenue.

It comes after a report in June revealed several several doctors’ practices have already pulled out of the £37m scheme.

Meanwhile, early feedback from residents suggests most people who responded to a survey did not support the project and were unwilling to travel further to use better, more modern buildings.

Dr Josh Meek, a GP at Firth Park Surgery, and Marie Meier-Klodt from the project team visit one of the proposed sites at Concord Sports Centre.

Dr Josh Meek, GP at Firth Park Surgery has spoken out in support of the plans.

“We haven’t had any new funding to develop GP buildings for many years in these areas and this investment has the potential to benefit more than 50,000 patients,” said Dr Meek.

“These modern, energy efficient buildings would be much more spacious – giving practices room to grow and hopefully offer more services on site. We also hope it will help attract new GPs into these areas.”

Dr McMurray urged people to share their views, adding: “Before we make a decision in December, we want to hear from as many people as possible. Please share your views with us – both the positives and any concerns.”

There are several ways in which you can weigh in before the consultation closes on October 9.