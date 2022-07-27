Council agrees to investigate the viability of a park and ride scheme for staff and visitors at Barnsley Hospital

The scheme is one of a raft of measures proposed by an air quality monitoring group.

The task and finish group made up of six cross-party councillors met with senior council officers in transport, planning, housing and environment, to scrutinise how the authority manages carbon emissions.

Barnsley Council's cabinet has today (July 27) agreed to look into the possibility of a park and ride scheme at Barnsley Hospital, to alleviate concerns over air quality.

The group made 17 recommendation for ways in which Barnsley Council could improve air quality – all of which have been fully or partially accepted by cabinet today.

A report to cabinet members states that a consultant will be appointed later this year to “undertake a feasibility study for a park and ride, working collaboratively with the hospital”.

“We’ll continue to work with the hospital to reduce the number of staff driving and parking at the hospital as part of their new Green Plan for 2022-2027.”

"As a health care provider, Barnsley Hospital recognises that minimising their contribution to air pollution is essential for keeping our community healthy and preventing illness.

"They have signed up to the Clean Air Hospital Framework to minimise air pollution and carbon emissions across their assets and the wider region.

"The hospital is also undertaking approximately 25 per cent of appointments virtually, across a range of clinics, such as ward clinics and traditional Out-patient appointments.