Sheffield Children’s special message for NHS Super Saturday

NHS Super Saturdays are supported by children’s hospitals around the country and are about reducing waiting times and ensuring young people get the care they need as quickly as possible.

And Sheffield Children’s is taking the ‘Take care of your teeth’ message out across the whole of South Yorkshire to ensure children don’t develop unnecessary tooth decay post pandemic.

The hospital has also announced it’s supporting local school tooth-brushing clubs for a year.

Family retailer Tesco is supporting Sheffield Children’s by promoting healthy teeth tips and facts at 40 of its regional stores on Super Saturday, and will give away a quantity of free toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Other activities on Super Saturday include:

· Extra clinics and operations at the hospital to help reduce waiting times

· Sheffield Children’s Health Bus visits Sheffield’s Page Hall Medical Centre, Owler Lane, with a range of health information and advice 9.30am-12.30 pm

· The Children’s Health at Tesco Infirmary Road, Sheffield, 1.30pm-4 pm

· There will be an all-day Super Saturday stand at Tesco, Savile Street, Sheffield, 9.30 am – 3.30 pm

· A ‘sensory-friendly' vaccination clinic is being held at Concord Leisure Centre, Sheffield, for children and young people with autism and learning disabilities

· Page Hall Medical Centre, Owler Lane, Sheffield will open its vaccination clinic

· Sheffield Children’s colleagues will be using LEGO play techniques to help families explain any barriers they experience to attending appointments.