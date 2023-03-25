A devastated dad has accused a hospital of insensitivity, claiming people laughed while his son’s life support was switched off.

Muhammad Ayaan Haroon, aged five, known to his loved ones as Ayaan, was admitted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital on March 5, after his worried father had taken him into A&E because of breathing problems. He had been feeling unwell at home.

He had a history of respiratory illness, and a rare genetic condition, known as Hace 1. But while in hospital, his condition deteriorated. He was put on a ventilator, and tragically died on Monday, March 13.

Now his family are calling for an investigation into Ayaan’s death – because they feel doctors ignored their advice on how to look after a boy who they feel they knew better than the medics. They are also angry because they feel they were insensitively treated by clinical staff who broke devastating news to them while people were laughing near his bedside.

Formal complaint over death of Ayaan Haroon, aged five

Dad Haroon Rashid said he has submitted a formal complaint to the hospital’s chief executive, Ruth Brown.

He said he believes errors were made in his son’s care, and wants an investigation. He said he knew his son better than anyone else because of his complex health needs. He added: “I’m not a doctor but I know my son’s history. From past experience I knew what treatment my son needed from the outset but no one listened to me. My son was shown no compassion, no dignity, no respect and no humanity.

“I want to highlight the hospital’s failings to you so no other child suffers like my son. I have another child who is a patient of the same hospital. After how her brother was treated I do not feel she is safe in the care of the staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

He said he was upset when the hospital had to break devastating news about his son and when his ventilator was switched off. He said it was done while people were laughing and joking in the ward, even next to his bed.

“When they switched my son’s ventilator off, there were people laughing in the room,” he said. “That is so upsetting. There needs to be some compassion.”

He said there had also the sound of staff laughing in the background when he was told about deteriorations on Ayaan’s X-ray, and when they were told their son was likely to die.

Archdale Special School pupil

Ayaan, from Sharrow, was a pupil at Archdale Special School, described by his father as ‘the best in the whole of Sheffield’. His father said the whole of the school’s staff came to his son’s funeral at the Madina Mosque on Wolseley Road.

He described Ayaan as a youngster who always had a smile on his face, who loved to be picked up and enjoyed children’s shows like Cocomelon and Hey Duggee.

He was keen to praise previous treatment that his family had received from Sheffield Children’s Hospital. He said his son’s treatment as an outpatient at the hospital previously had been faultless, and that his consultants had been there for them throughout.

“We don’t want to portray the whole hospital in a bad way,” he said.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital chief nurse Yvonne Millard and Dr Jeff Perring, executive medical director for the hospital, speaking about the city's CAMHS service at a meeting of Sheffield City Council

Decisions on whether or not an inquest is held following a death are made by a coroner, rather than hospitals. But the hospital says there will be a thorough investigation.

‘The death of any child is tragic’

Dr Jeff Perring, medical director at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I wish to express my deepest condolences to Ayaan’s family for their loss. The death of any child is tragic and I know that my colleagues who treated, and came to know, Ayaan during his short life will share in expressing these condolences.

“The loss of a child while they are a patient at Sheffield Children’s is something we take very seriously. Our colleagues pride themselves on providing the best clinical and pastoral care for all children and young people who need it.

“We have received Mr Rashid’s complaint, which is very detailed and complex. There will be a thorough internal investigation of the care and treatment Ayaan received at the hospital between 5 and 13 March which will cover the concerns raised in Mr Rashid’s complaint.”

It is the latest tragedy involving a five year old to hit the headlines. In November, the heartbroken family of a five-year-old boy who died after he was sent home from hospital because there were no beds claimed he could have survived if staff had taken his illness more seriously.

Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” staff at Rotherham General Hospital to treat his nephew's sore throat. Mr Ahmed told Sky News he “begged and begged” for his nephew to be admitted but was told “there are no beds and not enough doctors”.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said that they had commenced a thorough investigation into Yusuf's care, which was to include liaison with Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said at the time children deserved the highest levels of care and they were taking urgent action to ensure no families have to experience these kinds of tragedies.

Last year Sheffield Children’s Hospital was praised by TV personality Dan Walker for the treatment his daughter received there after she fractured her finger. He said at the time: “Thanks to the lovely staff at @SheffChildrens who are doing a brilliant job with staff shortages at the moment.

“The nurse who dressed it was 90 mins into a 13 hour shift! Love the NHS.”