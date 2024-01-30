Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lower Bowshaw View, a care home which provides nursing care in Lowedges, Sheffield, has seen its CQC rating drop from "good" to "requires improvement" following a recent inspection.

The inspection was focused, meaning it only looked at some key areas, following concerns raised about the provider not making "sufficient timely improvements".

Urgent water safety issues in the home were unresolved at the time of the inspection, and building maintenance not being completed in a "timely manner" was found to put health and safety at risk, according to the report.

Requires improvement: Lower Bowshaw View Nursing Home, on Lowedges Crescent, Sheffield.

The inspection report, published on January 19, states the call bell was not audible in all areas of the home to alert staff when people needed support.

A lack of action to address the risks to people’s health, safety and welfare was deemed to have put people at risk of harm.

People were also put at risk of harm due to systems not being in place, or not being good enough, to demonstrate safety was effectively managed and records kept accurate and up-to-date.

The majority of people staying at the care home and their relatives said they were happy with the care given, and that staff were kind and caring, although some concerns were raised about there being insufficient staff.

The registered manager was taking steps to improve staff training, which the CQC report states was no sufficiently "up-to-date or robust", but this will "take time to embed".

One relative said: "The care has been excellent, we are happy with it."

The report states that staff seemed to know the people living there well, and were aware of any changes through staff handovers and meetings.

It reads: "Some outstanding health and safety actions have now been completed, and additional staff training has been booked."

Management showed "strong desire" to work towards improvements.

People in the home were able to personalise their rooms, and they had access to a cinema room, large conservatory, and outdoor grounds.

The previous inspection, which rated it "good", in June 2021, looked at all areas whereas the recent inspection considered only three key questions: whether the service was safe, effective, and well-led.