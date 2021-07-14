Sheffield care home gets 'Good' rating in report from official regulators

The report on Horizon Care’s Wood Hill House on Grimesthorpe Road, Pitsmoor highlights the open and positive culture and reports that staff felt part of a team and were valued by the manager and their colleagues.

It said that adult residents who require nursing or personal care for a range of physical and mental disabilities and conditions were treated with dignity and respect.

The purpose-built home provides full-time residential, nursing and specialist neuro care for people in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

Staff at Wood Hill House in Sheffield celebrate getting a 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission

The report highlighted that people's rights were central to the care and support Wood Hill House provides.

A staff member said: “The residents are great, they are like family and so I treat them like family."

Another staff member quoted in the report said: “This is a good company to work for. All staff are really lovely. It's a lovely environment to work in. Everyone is supportive.”

Manager Rebecca Stephenson said: “We are all thrilled to have received praise from the CQC and I am really proud of our team.

"Receiving a ‘Good’ is just the beginning for us. We are constantly looking to improve what we do to care for the people we support and we are always looking to recruit quality seekers who share our family values.