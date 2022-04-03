Sheffield based sexual health test provider passes four million milestone

In a remarkable reflection of the change in how people access sexual health testing, nearly half of those four million test kits have been sent out since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This reflects the important role online testing can play in helping the NHS to support people remotely, helping to take the pressure off in-person services.

Preventx is the largest provider of remote sexual health tests in the UK. They partner with over 60 NHS trusts and Local Authorities, supporting them to deliver care to their communities around the country. With each kit containing multiple tests for each user to take, Preventx has run over ten million tests for infectious diseases since launching in 2008.

Through their innovative technology platform, Preventx sends out 20,000 test kits to people across the UK each week, processing over 300,000 tests each month in its laboratory in Meadowhall Business Park. In 2021, Preventx invested £1million to double the size of its state-of-the-art lab and packing and dispatch operations, putting it on the map as a leading scientific centre for sexual health testing.

With a headquarters in Sheffield, Preventx currently employs nearly 80 people, and this is set to continue to expand, creating more tech, scientific and warehousing jobs for locals and graduates in the city.

Ruth Poole, CEO from Preventx said: “Collaborating with our NHS and local authority partners, we are privileged to have been able to support 4 million people across the UK, enabling them to access online testing and helping them to stay safe and well.

“We are seeing a change in how people take care of their sexual health, with nearly two million of our test kits sent out since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As everyone is so used to lateral flow tests, this growth highlights the public’s increasing comfort with testing themselves at home.