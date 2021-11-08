These are the areas of Sheffield were women have the longest life expectancy

Sheffield areas where women have the highest life expectancies - is your neighbourhood on the list?

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By David Kessen
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:43 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Sheffield.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Sheffield where women have the longest life expectancy.

1. Bents Green & Millhouses

Women in Bents Green & Millhouses have a life expectancy of 90.86 years.

2. Highfield & Lowfield

Women in Highfield & Lowfield have a life expectancy of 89.60 years.

3. Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale

Women in Brincliffe & Sharrow Vale have a life expectancy of 88.75 years.

4. Charnock & Basegreen

Women in Charnock & Basegreen have a life expectancy of 88.50 years.

