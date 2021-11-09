Youthful senior couple riding on a bicycle in a park. These figures show the parts of Sheffield with the highest life expectancy for men

Life expectancy: Sheffield areas where men are expected to live longest - is your neighbourhood listed?

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:08 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:33 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Sheffield.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Sheffield where men have the longest life expectancy.

1. Fulwood & Lodge Moor

Men in Fulwood & Lodge Moor have a life expectancy of 84.22 years.

2. Upper Stannington & Loxley

Men in Upper Stannington & Loxley have a life expectancy of 84.04 years.

3. Beauchief

Men in Beauchief have a life expectancy of 83.82 years.

4. Ecclesall & Greystones

Men in Ecclesall & Greystones have a life expectancy of 83.70 years.

