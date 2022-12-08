Nearly 5,000 patients at Sheffield’s A&E department waited over four hours to be seen last month, according to official figures published today.

Figures reveal that 75.7 per cent of patients were seen within the Government’s target time of four hours in Sheffield in November. To meet their targets, hospitals are expected to see 95 per cent of patients within that four hour time.

But with total A&E attendances at the Northern General over that period at 19,383, that means 4,710 waited for longer than that four hour target from arrival to admission, transfer or discharge.

Figures also show a total of seven had to wait more than 12 hours from a decision to admit to admission.

Nearly 5,000 patients at Sheffield’s A&E department waited over four hours to be seen last month, according to official figures published today. PIcture shows an A&E department

Best A&E figures in South Yorkshire

However the figure at the Northern General is the best in South Yorkshire and represents a larger proportion being seen within four hours than most other trusts, and fewer people waiting over 12 hours.

In Barnsley, the figure seen within four hours was 54 per cent. with two people waiting over 12 hours. In Doncaster it was 66.4 per cent, and the number waiting over 12 hours was 289. For Leeds, the figure was 68.8 per cent, with 921 waiting over 12 hours from a decision to admit to admission.

For Sheffield, this month was an improvement. October saw a figure of 74.6 per cent seen within four hours in Sheffield and 29 people waiting over 12 hours. In November 2021 it was 73 per cent within four hours and eight waiting over 12 hours.

Sheffield Children’s hospital A&E times

The waiting times at Sheffield Children's hospital are shorter. A total of 83.7 per cent there are seen within four hours, with no patients waiting 12 hours for admission.

Figures from NHS England show in emergency departments, just 68.9 per of patients in England were seen nationally within four hours last month, down from 69.3 per cent in October and the worst performance on record.

Danielle Jefferies, from the King's Fund, said: "The latest figures show an NHS bursting at the seams as services head into winter struggling to meet sharply rising demand while keeping patients safe."

National clinical director for urgent and emergency care, Professor Julian Redhead, said: "Despite the ongoing pressures on services which are exacerbated by flu hospitalisations, issues in social care meaning we cannot discharge patients who are ready, and record numbers needing A&E, staff have powered through to bring down some of our longest waits for care.

‘Perfect storm of pressures this winter’

"We have already said we are dealing with a perfect storm of pressures this winter, including increased demand for emergency are, and today announced an expansion of mental health crisis services which will ensure people suffering a mental health crisis get the help they need as quickly as possible, and reduce the chances of a patient needing to go to A&E.

"That is all on top of the measures announced NHS' winter plan published in October which includes new hubs dedicated to respiratory infections and a falls response service to free up ambulance capacity."