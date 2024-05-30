Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspectors found no incident forms or records were completed after a choking incident.

A South Yorkshire care home has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection, due to a number of issues uncovered at the service.

Royal Court Care Home had visibly dirty areas, stained chairs, and broken bins according to the report.

Inspectors observed someone choking, and no incident forms or records completed afterwards.

The report, published on May 22, reads: “There were no incident forms or records completed for the choking incident we observed. The person's daily records stated they had breakfast with no mention of the incident.”

Royal Court Care Home, Barnsley

The inspectors also saw staff failing to maintain confidentiality about people at the service.

They also noted that staff did not feel able to report any unsafe practice, as they “felt the registered manager would not maintain confidentiality and this would result in them being treated negatively”.

Unsafe practices were used to move and handle people in hoists, resulting in an increased risk that people could be harmed.

Relatives gave mixed reviews about the quality of care, two healthcare professionals gave positive feedback, and the local authority shared “concerns” about the care and safety given to people at the service.

A relative said: “It’s good care, I can go home and feel she is in safe hands, in a safe place.”

One person who lives at the home said: “The care is alright. I feel safe because of the way it is run; it is relaxing.”

Concerns about leadership and safety at the Barnsley home were found to have breached Health and Social Care Act regulations.

Inspectors noted the service “did not have a positive culture” and said the provider was “aware of the issue of poor culture within the service”.

The inadequate rating means the home is ‘performing badly’, and enforcement action has been taken by the CQC.

It provides accommodation and personal care to up to 44 older people, some of whom are living with dementia.