South Yorkshire has 173 GP services, which are active under the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
To reach an overall rating, inspectors consider whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, which are each rated individually.
'Good' and 'outstanding' ratings are reviewed yearly by the CQC, who decide on the basis of any new evidence whether the service needs inspecting. As a result, one of the best practices has not been re-inspected since 2016, and others not since 2017.
The CQC is the public body responsible for regulating and inspecting health and social care providers.
92 per cent of the rated GPs are rated "good". The 12 which are outside of this range - with "outstanding" or "requires improvement" ratings - are listed below.
There are no inadequate-rated GPs in the county.
