Rotherham Hospital waiting times remain “stable”

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust saw 22,244 patients waiting at the end of April 2022, with 73 of these patients waiting over 52 weeks.

A spokesperson for The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “Since January 2022, our waiting list numbers have remained stable.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust saw 22,244 patients waiting at the end of April 2022, with 73 of these patients waiting over 52 weeks.

“However, we have seen an increase in those waiting for longer than 52 weeks.

“This is due in part to the high demand we saw on our services at the beginning of this year, which was compounded by a peak in demand for Covid-19 care. We also saw higher than usual staff absences at this time due to Covid-19 and isolation rules.

“To manage this, we reduced our elective capacity and reassigned colleagues to support the non-elective demand.