Rotherham Council to receive £4m grant to fund drug and alcohol services

Rotherham is one of 50 areas which has been selected to receive the funding, from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID).

The cash will be used to fund inpatient places to detoxify from alcohol or drugs; optimise access to treatment for individuals referred from custody suites, courts and prisons; to reduce case load sizes; to extend capacity for mental health screening; and additional services for parents who are experiencing substances misuse.

Rotherham has been earmarked for funding due to a combination of factors including deprivation and the number of people who leave treatment with a positive outcome and do not return for at least six months.

A report to be presented to RMBC’s cabinet on July 11 states that meeting the national target of a 20 per cent increase in treatment places would mean an extra 458 people will be able to access treatment in the borough.

In the first year, the cash will also fund a further five social workers, six drug and alcohol workers, and a consultant psychologist.

The provision of 300 naloxone kits is also planned for the first year.

The national target set for residential rehabilitation at two per cent over three years equates to 76 Rotherham residents being funded for a placement.

“Priorities in year one of the plan will focus on those who will benefit from residential rehabilitation and improvements for those with complex needs such as mental health problems and alcohol or drug dependence through better co-ordination and availability of different types of services,” adds the cabinet report.

“This will include additional services delivered for parents who are experiencing substances misuse.