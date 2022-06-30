“How is this levelling up?” asks Rotherham Labour councillor after the number of youngsters on free school meals rises by 68 per cent

According to figures obtained under the freedom of information act, 6,896 youngsters were eligible for free school meals in Rotherham in 2018.

By 2022, that figure had risen to 11,621 – an increase of 68 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to figures obtained under the freedom of information act, 6,896 youngsters were eligible for free school meals in Rotherham in 2018.

Labour councillor Victoria Cusworth, RMBC’s cabinet member for children and young people told the local democracy reporting service: “The fact that Rotherham families are struggling is unsurprising given the 12 years of austerity under the Coalition and subsequent Tory governments and as the pandemic hit our families in Rotherham experienced further hardships.

“The Prime Minister has failed to get a grip on the cost-of-living crisis, serving to push people and families in Rotherham into poverty and deprivation.

“The rise in numbers of children entitled to free school meals in conjunction with our schools actively encouraging parents and carers to sign up for free school meals is the reason we are seeing the rise in numbers in Rotherham.

“Free school meals are directly linked to pupil premium funding for schools and therefore schools are actively encouraging parents and carers to claim despite children in key stage 1 receiving a free school meal as part of the universal offer.

“Whilst it is shocking that, in 2022 and in the fifth richest economy in the world, levels of poverty and deprivation are increasing, I am proud of the decisions taken and support put in place for families in Rotherham by our Labour council.