A “predatory” nurse who subjected women to sexual harassment at a South Yorkshire hospital has been struck off.

The “deplorable, disrespectful, humiliating and degrading” acts carried out by Robert Carter against junior colleagues while working for Barnsley Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in 2019 is detailed in a misconduct report published this month.

It lays out how Carter badgered women at work with sexualised behaviour, such as kissing them on the neck, pushing them onto trolley beds, putting his crotch in their faces and commenting he had “sex dreams” about them.

The 59-year-old also sent a colleague an indecent image of himself, and subjected others to hugs and physical touch when he thought ‘they were upset’ - which he called ‘Bobby love.’

One witness said in evidence how ‘Bobby love’ made them “squirm and feel uncomfortable.”

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust | Google Maps

Investigation began in 2019

Carter was suspended in 2019.

A misconduct hearing held by the Nursing and Midwifery Council in March and published in April 2025 referred to more than 20 charges relating to the nurse’s behaviour.

Evidence showed how Carter’s behaviour was witnessed or suffered by at least half a dozen women.

He “bombarded” one young colleague with messages outside of work to remind her “it’s me and you” on an upcoming shift, which the NMC panel believed was done to “create an intimidating and hostile environment.”

Another woman was subjected to Carter putting his crotch near her face when she bent down.

On another occasion, “after checking she was alone,” this same woman was “pushed onto a trolley bed” and Carter pretended to perform a sex act.

‘Petulant child’

If he was ever challenged, Carter’s tactic was to “act like a petulant child” and make work uncomfortable for all around him, it was claimed.

The panel also noted how Carter “picked his audience” when carrying out his vulgar behaviour. Evidence was heard that staff members were often “not shocked” by his behaviour.

The NMC report reads: “[One woman] told it that it was normal to expect similar behaviour from Mr Carter, and that ‘it depended on age and who you are’.

‘Bobby love’

Carter reportedly called the hugs and unwanted physical touch he gave these women “Bobby love,” which he claimed he thought was harmless and was done to “cheer them up.”

In contrast, one woman said in evidence ‘Bobby love’ “made them squirm.”

The panel’s report reads: “Whilst some of the witnesses were not bothered by ‘Bobby love’, others witnesses stated comments such as ‘[finding it] uncomfortable and embarrassing, he is old enough to be my grandad’”.

“An imbalance of power, cruelty, and predatory behaviour”

All 24 charges against Robert Carter were found ‘proved’ after a five-week hearing.

The NMC’s case presenter, Ben Edwards, said Carter’s misconduct was built on “an imbalance of power, cruelty and predatory behaviour [and] predominantly involved younger or junior, female staff.”

The report reads: “There is clear evidence of deep seated attitudinal issues, and that his behaviour was of the most serious kind and degrading.

“[Further], Mr Carter has failed to demonstrate any remorse or insight.”

Carter was struck off the register and banned from ever working as a nurse again.

He resigned as a nurse for Barnsley Hospital in November 2022.

A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital said the Carter case dated back to 2019 and since then the Trust had signed the NHS Sexual Safety Charter.

“We have systems and processes in place to support staff in raising concerns. The Trust has a robust process for triaging and managing safeguarding concerns relating to staff members, which is supported by policies that provide managers with guidance on how to manage unwarranted behaviour of this nature,” the spokesperson added.