Two men have been arrested and remanded in custody after police uncovered a cannabis farm during a raid in Sheffield.

Officers from the Wincobank, Firth Park and Shiregreen Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a search of the house in Wincobank on Tuesday after receiving information about possible drug activity in the area.

Inside, they found a number of cannabis plants growing.

Two men were arrested at the scene and appeared in court the next day.

They have now been remanded in custody ahead of their next court hearing.

PC Archer-Manthorpe, who led the search, said: “Drugs have a huge impact on the people involved and the wider community. If you have any information about drug use or dealing, please let us know — either by calling 101, reporting online, or getting in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Police say the raid is part of their ongoing work to tackle drug crime and keep local communities safe.

