Nation’s most unwanted dog finds fur-ever home in Yorkshire

A dog who spent almost her entire life in rescue care has finally found her forever home – and she’s now enjoying a new life in Yorkshire.

Mia, the RSPCA's longest-staying resident, has finally found a forver home - in Yorkshire | RSPCA

Mia, a Dutch Shepherd, was rescued by RSPCA inspectors at just nine days old after being found with her mother in appalling conditions in 2019.

But despite being available for rehoming since November 2022, Mia had to watch on as 1,500 of her furry and feathered friends at Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire come and go, including 400 pooches.

In total, she has spent nearly her whole life in RSPCA care, and more than two years waiting to be adopted –making her the RSPCA’S longest staying resident.

After marking her fifth birthday at the centre last October, Mia’s long wait finally came to an end as last month she left Southridge behind to start a new life 200 miles away in North Yorkshire with her new owner, Chris Greenwell.

Chris said: “She’s been with me for nearly a month, but it feels like she’s been here forever, she’s settled in so well.”

“She immediately adopted a sofa, and it’s been hard to get her out of it since – if I sit down and put my feet up, she gives me an exasperated sigh and moves over to the armchair instead.”

“Mia adores my 15-year-old daughter Seren too. If I say ‘where’s Seren?’ Mia will immediately look to the door for her, which is very sweet.”

Chris said Mia has also become a keen adventurer, joining him on hikes across Yorkshire’s stunning landscapes.

“She’s been discovering rivers, moorland and waterfalls for the first time–and even learned that peat bogs aren’t always as solid as they look!” he added.

Chris says that Mia loves making new friends, both doggy and human, and wins over everyone she meets–even those who thought they weren’t dog lovers.

RSPCA staff at Southridge, who threw Mia a special birthday party before she left, are overjoyed to see her happy at last.

Claire Hoffman, behaviour and welfare advisor at Southridge, said: “Mia spent almost all her life in kennels–the equivalent of 35 years in dog years. It broke our hearts to see her overlooked for so long, but now she has the loving home she always deserved.”

For those thinking about welcoming a new furry friend into their home, more information can be found on the RSPCA’s Find a Pet page.

