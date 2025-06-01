Sheffielders have called for the Supertram network to be extended to cover more parts of the city - and beyond.

There have been route changes this week while track replacement and repair work has been carried out in Hillsborough and Middlewood.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) said the work was essential and will ensure trams can continue to operate safely.

It came after SYMCA took the transport service back under control and committed to invest over £110m by 2027 including upgrades to trams, track, control systems and power supplies alongside the construction of a new tram train station at Magna, in Rotherham.

And with so much work being done to improve the public transport system, Star readers have suggested new locations that need to be added to the network.

There are calls for Sheffield's tram netork to be extended | National World

John Dye commented: “Improving access to Stocksbridge - and especially Chesterfield - would be a huge benefit to the region. It’s long overdue.”

Others agreed that Stocksbridge is an essential route to cover, but argued that Chesterfield is much less of a priority.

Leanne Tracey Taylor added: “As someone who uses busses and lives on the Stockbridge route why is there a big need for a tram to Chesterfield? I absolutely agree that utilising the train tracks through to Stockbridge really needs doing purely to take the stress off the really old road networks that were never created for hundreds of commuters.”

Nelly Jai agreed, writing: “100 per cent to Stocksbridge, but I'd say extend the tram to hospitals and other places in Sheffield rather than Chesterfield.”

A lack of access to hospitals was brought up regularly as a problem that needed to be fixed.

Martin J D Fox said: “Let's start by getting the route extended to the city's two main hospitals as a starter, after that you can extend to the moon if you want.”

Angel Moxley wrote: “Two tramlines we really need - one to pass through The Moor, then down further past the footie ground, then perhaps to Chesterfield.

“A second also extending further west to go through the many University of Sheffield buildings in that direction, through student living areas of Sheffield and curling up and around to either Northern General or down and around to Royal Hallamshire creating a circular route.

“Both of these would also make quite a bit of money, reduce traffic, and bring much needed reliable public transport to elderly and disabled across Sheffield, as well as students who make up a large portion of off peak track income.

“It also increases options for hospital staff not having to use hospital parking.”

